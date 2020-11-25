Bruno Fernandes is the leader Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs – his skills do the talking and he’s on track to be a Manchester United legend

Global  
 

No two ways about, Bruno Fernandes is now the heartbeat of Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder followed a match-winning performance against West Brom in the Premier League with an inspired two-goal showing in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir. Fernandes caught they eye with his professionalism and leadership too, opting to relinquish the chance of […]
