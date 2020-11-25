Shannon Sharpe: Bruce Arians needs to let Tom Brady run his own style of offense | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Bruce Arians needs to let Tom Brady run his own style of offense | UNDISPUTEDBruce Arians has not shied away from publicly criticizing Tom Brady after games, and it continued after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams Rams on Monday night. Brady had a tough night throwing deep which included 2 interceptions. Yesterday Arians said quote, 'we don’t miss the deep ball in practice, that’s for sure.' The Bucs coach continued saying 'we’ve had the guys open, we’ve just missed them.' And to drive home the point that there is work to be done on gameday, he finished by saying quote, 'it’s not a lack of confidence, it’s a lack of continuity.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Bruce Arians public criticism of Tom Brady.
