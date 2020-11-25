'God has reclaimed his hand': Twitter flooded with sadness after death of football legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60
As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.
Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor
Doctor says Diego Maradona is recovering "very well" after brain surgery and his release from hospital is being evaluated.
Zidane sends Maradona get well message
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sends Diego Maradona a get well soon message after the Argentina legend underwent successful brain surgery.