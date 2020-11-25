Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'God has reclaimed his hand': Twitter flooded with sadness after death of football legend Diego Maradona

DNA Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona, who is considered one of the greatest footballers to have come from Argentina, has died at the age of 60 due to a cardiac arrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 01:05

 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:49Published
Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor [Video]

Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor

Doctor says Diego Maradona is recovering "very well" after brain surgery and his release from hospital is being evaluated.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published
Zidane sends Maradona get well message [Video]

Zidane sends Maradona get well message

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sends Diego Maradona a get well soon message after the Argentina legend underwent successful brain surgery.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Diego Maradona: Argentina legend Maradona explains his infamous 'Hand of God' goal

 Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
BBC Sport