Clay Travis likes Steelers to remain undefeated after Week 12 game VS Ravens | FOX BET LIVE



The Pittsburgh Steelers are going for a season sweep, as they are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Hear why Clay Travis expects their winning streak to continue as they take on Lamar.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:31 Published 19 hours ago

Titans win big in OT against the Ravens p3



Jon Burton brings you reactions from the movers and shakers of the Tennessee Titans following their Overtime win against the Ravens on Sunday. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 15:20 Published 21 hours ago