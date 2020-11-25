Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanderbilt football considers women's soccer player at kicker against Missouri because of COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt women's soccer player Sarah Fuller is practicing at kicker for the football team and could be an "option" against Missouri on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 01:05

 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California Stadium [Video]

LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California Stadium

Los Angeles' newest professional sports franchise, Angel City Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League, announced Thursday it will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium in..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
29-0 loss reopens debate on women's football in Brazil [Video]

29-0 loss reopens debate on women's football in Brazil

Brazilian soccer club's 29-0 sparks debate about the competitiveness of the women's game in the South American country.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:58Published
LAFC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

LAFC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Los Angeles Football Club player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Major League Soccer team announced Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Vanderbilt women's soccer player 'an option' to kick for football team due to COVID-19 roster issues

 Sarah Fuller was a key member of Vanderbilt's SEC championship team
CBS Sports

Vandy weighs using female soccer player to kick

 Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason, who is search of a place-kicker, told a radio station that Commodores soccer player Sarah Fuller "is an option for us."
ESPN