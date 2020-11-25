News24.com | Lineker pays tribute to 'Hand of God' Maradona

Global  
 

Former England striker Gary Lineker praised the late Diego Maradona as "arguably the greatest of all time" on Wednesday, but could not resist a reference to the Argentine's infamous "Hand of God" goal at the 1986 World Cup.
