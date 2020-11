You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Diego Maradona: Obituary - Argentina's flawed football icon The Argentine icon famous for his 'Hand of God' goal was a footballing great with a myriad of problems.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago



Diego Maradona: Flawed football genius The Argentine icon famous for his 'Hand of God' goal was a footballing great with a myriad of problems.

BBC News 2 hours ago



Diego Maradona: Argentina legend Maradona explains his infamous 'Hand of God' goal Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.

BBC Sport 1 hour ago