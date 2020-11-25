Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () According to reports, after adding Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard theL os Angeles Clippers are expected to trade away Lou Williams in order to create a quote, “fresh-start environment”. Chris Broussard breaks down what this trade could look like, and what the Clippers have to do in order to be competitive this upcoming season.
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the latest NBA reports including the supermax deal for Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Broussard feels Tatum is well-deserving of this deal and is one of the best in the world.
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and the level of their performance during the offseason. Broussard feels they stand rather strong with the addition of Serge Ibaka who..
