Tottenham vs Ludogorets on CBS All Access: UEFA Europa League live stream, how to watch online, time, odds

Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win
Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’tneed to play very, very well to win the game. “We did our job, we playedserious, we took it serious, we played with great..
Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp
Jose Mourinho has hinted he has lost patience with some of his players afterhe was forced to make four half-time changes in Tottenham’s 1-0 Europa Leagueloss to Royal Antwerp.
Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa..