Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City: Foden strike seals Champions League progress
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Manchester City secured a last-16 spot in the Champions League but failed to turn their complete dominance into more than a 1-0 win over Olympiacos. Eager to put Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham behind them, Pep Guardiola’s side controlled proceedings in Wednesday’s Group C clash in Athens. But they had only one goal […]
Manchester City secured a last-16 spot in the Champions League but failed to turn their complete dominance into more than a 1-0 win over Olympiacos. Eager to put Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham behind them, Pep Guardiola’s side controlled proceedings in Wednesday’s Group C clash in Athens. But they had only one goal […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources