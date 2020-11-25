Global  
 

Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City: Foden strike seals Champions League progress

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Manchester City secured a last-16 spot in the Champions League but failed to turn their complete dominance into more than a 1-0 win over Olympiacos. Eager to put Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham behind them, Pep Guardiola’s side controlled proceedings in Wednesday’s Group C clash in Athens. But they had only one goal […]
