Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul, 54, dies
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 54.
