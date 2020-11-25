Global  
 

Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul, 54, dies

ESPN Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 54.
