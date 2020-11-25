Diego Maradona dies: The Golden Boy leaves an eternal legacy
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Football has produced few more divisive figures than Diego Maradona. The Argentina great died on Wednesday at the age of 60 following a cardiac arrest and, while opinions on his legacy may differ depending on where you live, his remarkable impression on the game is undoubted. The abiding image of Maradona for most likely stems […]
