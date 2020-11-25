Global  
 

Diego Maradona dies: The Golden Boy leaves an eternal legacy

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Football has produced few more divisive figures than Diego Maradona. The Argentina great died on Wednesday at the age of 60 following a cardiac arrest and, while opinions on his legacy may differ depending on where you live, his remarkable impression on the game is undoubted. The abiding image of Maradona for most likely stems […]
