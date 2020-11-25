Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Klopp´s men stunned by second-half strikes
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Liverpool missed the chance to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stage as they slipped to a shock 2-0 defeat to Atalanta. Having seen Liverpool beat Atalanta 5-0 in Bergamo on November 3, Jurgen Klopp selected a blend of fringe players and first-team regulars in his starting line-up and paid the price as […]
