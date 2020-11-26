Zidane: Vazquez deserves Real Madrid contract renewal
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane says Lucas Vazquez “has Real Madrid in his heart” and deserves to be offered a new contract by the club. The Spain international has started seven games for Madrid this season but is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign. He played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday’s […]
