Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zidane: Vazquez deserves Real Madrid contract renewal

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane says Lucas Vazquez “has Real Madrid in his heart” and deserves to be offered a new contract by the club. The Spain international has started seven games for Madrid this season but is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign. He played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zidane worried for health of players during fixture pile-up [Video]

Zidane worried for health of players during fixture pile-up

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the fixture pile-up which sees his side play ten games in 33 days is a worry for the health of his players.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:02Published
No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane [Video]

No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane

Real Madrid boss says his side must do better despite injuries and health issues affecting the team

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final' [Video]

Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 2, 2020) (REAL MADRID TV POOL - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:22Published