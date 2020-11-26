Diego Maradona dies: A myth is leaving us – Simeone

Global  
 

Diego Simeone found it difficult to accept the news of Diego Maradona’s passing as he reflected on a difficult night for his Atletico Madrid side. Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday, his lawyer confirming he died of natural causes. Shortly after news of Maradona’s death, Atleti kicked-off against Lokomotiv Moscow in […]
