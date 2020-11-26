When Diego Maradona magic gripped Kolkata in 2017
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
His promise to bring "big-time" football to India remained unfulfilled as Diego Maradona died after cheating death more than once, leaving a cricket-mad nation devastated in an appropriate reflection of his immortal status. Success-starved in football for decades now, India, perhaps, needed Maradona, needed his "Hand of God", to...
His promise to bring "big-time" football to India remained unfulfilled as Diego Maradona died after cheating death more than once, leaving a cricket-mad nation devastated in an appropriate reflection of his immortal status. Success-starved in football for decades now, India, perhaps, needed Maradona, needed his "Hand of God", to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources