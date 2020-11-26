Greg Barclay defeats Imran Khwaja for ICC's Chairman post
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to succeed India's Shashank Manohar. The voting was carried out during ICC's annual quarterly meeting on Tuesday. The electronic voting process involved 16 board of directors --...
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to succeed India's Shashank Manohar. The voting was carried out during ICC's annual quarterly meeting on Tuesday. The electronic voting process involved 16 board of directors --...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources