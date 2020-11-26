Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greg Barclay defeats Imran Khwaja for ICC's Chairman post

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to succeed India's Shashank Manohar. The voting was carried out during ICC's annual quarterly meeting on Tuesday. The electronic voting process involved 16 board of directors --...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League [Video]

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published