'Ciao Diego:' Napoli bid farewell to club legend Diego Maradona

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Napoli on Wednesday bid farewell to Diego Maradona, who won the hearts of the southern Italian city of Naples by leading the club to its only two league titles in 1987 and 1990. "Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego," the club tweeted alongside a blue heart emoji shortly after the news broke that the Argentine had died of a heart...
