Theo John records double-double in Marquette’s 99-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Theo John records double-double in Marquette’s 99-57 win over Arkansas-Pine BluffFreshman forward Dawson Garcia lead the way with 19 points for the Marquette Golden Eagles as they beat the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 99-57. Pine Bluff's Shaun Doss Jr. scored 27, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Marquette.
