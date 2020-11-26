Theo John records double-double in Marquette’s 99-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Freshman forward Dawson Garcia lead the way with 19 points for the Marquette Golden Eagles as they beat the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 99-57. Pine Bluff's Shaun Doss Jr. scored 27, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Marquette. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia lead the way with 19 points for the Marquette Golden Eagles as they beat the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 99-57. Pine Bluff's Shaun Doss Jr. scored 27, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Marquette. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

