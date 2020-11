Tanguy Ndombele's dominant displays show Spurs needn't have any Grealish regret Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Tanguy Ndombele has played a key role in Spurs' great start to the season, two years after the club came close to signing the Aston Villa playmaker Tanguy Ndombele has played a key role in Spurs' great start to the season, two years after the club came close to signing the Aston Villa playmaker 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like