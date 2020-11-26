India vs Australia 1st ODI: Squads, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV timings, Sydney weather

HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI 01:08 While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were chasing...