Mason Mount reveals Frank Lampard warning ahead of Chelsea FC v Tottenham

The Sport Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Mason Mount has revealed that Frank Lampard has already warned his Chelsea FC squad about the importance of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The Blues will face their first real test since a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC back in September when their former manager Jose Mourinho and his […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return 03:14

 Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

