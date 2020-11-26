Mason Mount reveals Frank Lampard warning ahead of Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Mason Mount has revealed that Frank Lampard has already warned his Chelsea FC squad about the importance of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The Blues will face their first real test since a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC back in September when their former manager Jose Mourinho and his […]
Mason Mount has revealed that Frank Lampard has already warned his Chelsea FC squad about the importance of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The Blues will face their first real test since a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC back in September when their former manager Jose Mourinho and his […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources