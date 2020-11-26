Global  
 

News24.com | Rugby World Cup winner Kolisi sets sights on Currie Cup

News24 Thursday, 26 November 2020
Springbok captain and Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi hopes to break a personal domestic trophy drought by leading Western Province to the Currie Cup title.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 01:05

 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

