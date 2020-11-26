Global  
 

‘He’s made it look easy’: Frank Lampard raves about 28-year-old Chelsea FC star

The Sport Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has raved about the impact of summer signing Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC. The Senegal international completed a £22m move to Chelsea FC from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with competition for a starting spot. Mendy has quickly established himself as Chelsea FC’s first-choice […]
 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard describes the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham as 'special', as he prepares to face Jose Mourinho's side this weekend.

