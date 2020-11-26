Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rio Ferdinand claims Man United have no leaders in their squad

The Sport Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United have a lack of leaders in their squad, insisting that Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are not captain material. The Red Devils eased to a 4-1 victory over Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. Fernandes […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like