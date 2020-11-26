Rio Ferdinand claims Man United have no leaders in their squad
Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United have a lack of leaders in their squad, insisting that Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are not captain material. The Red Devils eased to a 4-1 victory over Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. Fernandes […]
