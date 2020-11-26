Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Carragher swears and offends Barcelona fans during Champions League show

Daily Star Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher swears and offends Barcelona fans during Champions League showPresenter Kate Abdo was forced to apologise for Jamie Carragher’s language during CBS's Champions League coverage on Tuesday night after he made a mistake regarding the career of Alex Scott
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve [Video]

Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve

Barca train ahead of their Champions League match against Juventus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:49Published