Jurgen Klopp out? Liverpool fan quizzed on possible sacking as he rants about German boss taking Reds BACKWARDS

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester



A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 3 days ago Liverpool FC The End Of The Storm Documentary Movie



Liverpool FC The End Of The Storm Documentary Movie - Official Trailer - Featuring unprecedented access to #LiverpoolFootballClub, #TheEndOfTheStorm is the gripping feature-length inside story of the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:19 Published 3 days ago Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview



A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago