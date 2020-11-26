Jurgen Klopp out? Liverpool fan quizzed on possible sacking as he rants about German boss taking Reds BACKWARDS
One frustrated Liverpool fan sensationally claimed Jurgen Klopp has progressed the club as far as he can – with the German now taking the Reds backwards! The Merseysiders are hurting at the moment with a number of key players missing through injury, including three of their usual back four. Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Atalanta […]
