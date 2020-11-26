Why Man Utd fans are still banned from Old Trafford after tier announcements
Thursday, 26 November 2020 (
34 minutes ago) Manchester United were hoping to welcome up to 4,000 fans back to Old Trafford as lockdown regulations are changed on December 2 – but Boris Johnson has put the city in Tier 3
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
On this day: Eric Cantona signs For Man Utd
On this day in 1992, Eric Cantona signed for Manchester United. To celebrate the anniversary of Eric Cantona's arrival at Old Trafford, we bring you a look at the reaction from fans, Alex Ferguson..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:50 Published 3 hours ago
Tyler: Man Utd, Arsenal iconic clubs
Martin Tyler reflects on rivalries old and new as Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published on October 29, 2020
'Old Trafford can hold 23k fans safely'
Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche says Old Trafford is ready to hold around 23,500 fans for matches safely and in-line with government social distancing guidelines.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published on October 26, 2020
Related news from verified sources