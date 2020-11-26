Global  
 

Why Man Utd fans are still banned from Old Trafford after tier announcements

Daily Star Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Why Man Utd fans are still banned from Old Trafford after tier announcementsManchester United were hoping to welcome up to 4,000 fans back to Old Trafford as lockdown regulations are changed on December 2 – but Boris Johnson has put the city in Tier 3
