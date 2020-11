You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy



Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52 Published 3 weeks ago IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago