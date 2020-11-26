News24.com | Richards, Hendricks tons seal Lions' win over Knights
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
A record opening partnership between Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks helped Lions get their 4-Day Franchise season going with an excellent four-wicket win over the previously unbeaten Knights.
