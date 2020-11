Grosjean suggests other F1 teams handled him better than Haas' management Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Romain Grosjean has suggested that Haas' management has not handled him as well as his previous Formula 1 bosses, after Guenther Steiner called him "tough to manage" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like