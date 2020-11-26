Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady dropping to12th in QB rankings: 'He should have been lower' | UNDISPUTED

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady dropping to12th in QB rankings: 'He should have been lower' | UNDISPUTEDTom Brady was ranked as the league’s 12th-best QB entering Week 12, after coming off a very non-Brady-like game against the Rams on Monday night. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the rating, and whether they agree Brady is ranked correctly after his performance this season.
 Tom Brady was ranked as the league’s 12th-best QB entering Week 12, after coming off a very non-Brady-like game against the Rams on Monday night. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the rating, and whether they agree Brady is ranked correctly after his performance this season.

