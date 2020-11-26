Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they’re in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless breaks down the upcoming Cowboys vs. Washington matchup on Thanksgiving | UNDISPUTED



Tomorrow on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves as 3-point home favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Dallas plays host to divisional rival Washington as they seek revenge for their 25-to-3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:02 Published 23 hours ago

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliott to their third win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on the road yesterday. Zeke had his first 100-yard game of the season and Andy Dalton threw 3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:31 Published 3 days ago