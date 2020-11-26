Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () We’ve got a great main course for you coming later today, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington at 4pm eastern on FOX. Dallas is looking to avenge a 25-3 loss earlier this season, while Alex Smith hopes to continue his amazing comeback season with his first back-to-back wins since 2018. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think will win: Cowboys or Washington?
We’ve got a great main course for you coming later today, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington at 4pm eastern on FOX. Dallas is looking to avenge a 25-3 loss earlier this season, while Alex Smith hopes to continue his amazing comeback season with his first back-to-back...