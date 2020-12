Chelsea are good, but not great. How can Lampard unlock the potential of Werner, Pulisic & Co.? Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea are a perfectly OK team, but a little bit of tweaking could make them truly world class. We diagnose their issues and how to fix them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like