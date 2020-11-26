Harry Kane and Joe Hart enjoy fierce battle as Tottenham stars show off cricket skills in training
The England cricket team might be banned from playing football in their warm-ups, but it turns out the reverse is not a problem at Tottenham. You would often catch England’s cricketers having a kickabout before Rory Burns damaged ankle ligaments in a training match last year. But rarely do you see it the other way […]
