Harry Kane and Joe Hart enjoy fierce battle as Tottenham stars show off cricket skills in training

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The England cricket team might be banned from playing football in their warm-ups, but it turns out the reverse is not a problem at Tottenham. You would often catch England’s cricketers having a kickabout before Rory Burns damaged ankle ligaments in a training match last year. But rarely do you see it the other way […]
