No. 1 Gonzaga makes statement in 102-90 offensive showcase win over No. 6 Kansas

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
No. 1 Gonzaga makes statement in 102-90 offensive showcase win over No. 6 KansasThe No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs led nearly from start to finish in their season opener against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. At one point in the second half, Kansas narrowed the deficit to just one, but thanks to 47 combined points from Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert, Gonzaga was able to hold on in an offensive onslaught, 102-90.
