You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over penalty incident



Jose Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of Harry Kane over criticism inthe media for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brightonlast weekend. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published 3 weeks ago Seven-year-old footballer scores 'luckiest goal' after ball strikes his face



This video shows the moment a seven-year-old footballer scored the 'luckiest goal ever' after the ball was smashed into his face - the looped over the goalie.Dad Robert Sedgley was watching his son.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on October 27, 2020