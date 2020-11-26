Global  
 

Deshaun Watson's 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions

Newsday Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help theÂ Houston TexansÂ pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 Thursday.
