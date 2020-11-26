Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Vinicius off the mark as Winks nets outrageous 54-yard lob
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Carlos Vinicius scored twice as Tottenham claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Ludogorets and edged closer to a place in the Europa League knockout stage. Brazilian striker Vinicius, on a season-long loan from Benfica, netted for Spurs for the first time with two clinical finishes in a one-sided match on Thursday. But the pick of the […]
