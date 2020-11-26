Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texans trounce Lions to open shortened NFL Thanksgiving slate

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
News video: Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS

Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS 02:29

 The CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about this year's Thanksgiving Day game on CBS between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFC North Preview Week 4: Vikings Looking For First Win; Bears Get Behind Nick Foles [Video]

NFC North Preview Week 4: Vikings Looking For First Win; Bears Get Behind Nick Foles

CBS Minnesota sports anchor Norman Seawright III breaks down Week 4 matchups in the NFC North, as the Vikings try to wrangle the Texans and the Bears hope Nick Foles can keep them undefeated. He also..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 04:44Published