Texans trounce Lions to open shortened NFL Thanksgiving slate
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 Thursday.
