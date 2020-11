You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliott to their third win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on the road yesterday. Zeke had his first 100-yard game of the season and Andy Dalton threw 3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:31 Published 3 days ago Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED



Despite allowing the second-most rushing yards per game, DeMarcus Lawrence is confident the Dallas Cowboys will be able to keep Dalvin Cook in check on Sunday. It will be a tall order as Dalvin Cook.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:54 Published 6 days ago Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED



It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:56 Published 3 weeks ago