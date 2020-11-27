The Rock floats over Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Friday, 27 November 2020
2 hours ago) A float of The Rock was featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ahead of the premiere of NBC’s new series “Young Rock.”
