Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Rock floats over Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FOX Sports Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The Rock floats over Macy’s Thanksgiving Day ParadeA float of The Rock was featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ahead of the premiere of NBC’s new series “Young Rock.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes On Without Crowds

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes On Without Crowds 01:57

 In New York City, Thanksgiving isn't complete without the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and while social distancing kept the crowds away Thursday, the show still went on; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic [Video]

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic

The pandemic is disrupting many holiday traditions, including the balloon inflation for the big parade. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how people are kicking off a holiday season like no other.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km)..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Like many other holiday traditions - the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be different this year. Parts of the event have been pre-recorded.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly & Bebe Rexha Sing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

 Keke Palmer hits up the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which aired on Thursday (November 26) from New York City. The 27-year-old actress and singer...
Just Jared Jr

Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson & Lauren Alaina Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

 Ally Brooke wears all white at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which aired on Thursday morning (November 26) from New York City. The 27-year-old...
Just Jared Jr

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's iconic fanny pack look revived in huge Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon

 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was pretty lame this year due to coronavirus precautions.  But one balloon stood out during the scaled-down event that made a...
Mashable