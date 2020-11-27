Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Under 2.5 goals at West Brom vs Sheffield United 7/10 for Saturday’s Premier League battle

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Competition: Premier League Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 7/10 @ 888sport In what is nothing short of a real relegation six-pointer, West Brom and Sheffield United will meet at the Hawthorns on Saturday night. Starting with the hosts, left heartbroken to have left Old Trafford empty-handed last weekend after what was more VAR controversy, West […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car [Video]

The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car

Terrifying footage shows the moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car while on the way to training - losing control as he went round a bend.The Arsenal and England U21s..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

 BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield...
BBC Local News

Pogba not included in Man Utd squad to face West Brom

 Paul Pogba has not been included in Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Brom after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •The Sport Review

Manchester United victims of ´sophisticated´ cyber attack

 Manchester United have confirmed they were victims of a “sophisticated” cyber attack but said they are not aware of any breach involving fans’ personal...
SoccerNews.com