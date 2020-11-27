Spurs boss Mourinho urges Vinicius to toughen up in Premier League
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho claimed Carlos Vinicius must learn to throw his weight around to make an impact with Tottenham in the Premier League after impressing in the Europa League. Vinicius scored twice in Tottenham’s 4-0 rout of Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday to leave Spurs within a point of reaching the knockout phase. […]
