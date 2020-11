You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless breaks down the upcoming Cowboys vs. Washington matchup on Thanksgiving | UNDISPUTED



Tomorrow on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves as 3-point home favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Dallas plays host to divisional rival Washington as they seek revenge for their 25-to-3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:02 Published 1 day ago Country Superstar Kane Brown To Headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show



Singer/songwriter Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on November 26. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published on October 28, 2020 'Cowboys have quit for the season' β€” Skip Bayless on Dallas' humiliating loss to Washington | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys weren’t able to turn their season around against Washington yesterday, losing 25 to 3. To make matter worse, Andy Dalton left the game with a concussion after taking a late hit.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published on October 26, 2020