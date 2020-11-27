Global  
 

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia tour, Rohit Sharma faces race against time

DNA Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ishant Sharma has been officially ruled out of the Test series against Australia while Rohit Sharma faces a race against time for remaining two Tests.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli

Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli 01:32

 On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is...

