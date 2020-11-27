Lewis Hamilton eyes final flourish starting with Bahrain GP
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Newly-crowned seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will have his sights set on rounding off a dominant season with a flourish as Formula One heads into its season ending triple-header starting with Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Briton, who had surpassed Michael Schumacher's record haul of wins, pole positions and...
Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.