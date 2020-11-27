Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton eyes final flourish starting with Bahrain GP

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020
Newly-crowned seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will have his sights set on rounding off a dominant season with a flourish as Formula One heads into its season ending triple-header starting with Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Briton, who had surpassed Michael Schumacher's record haul of wins, pole positions and...
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.

