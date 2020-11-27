Washington set blueprint for winning NFC East in victory over Cowboys — Troy Aikman
Friday, 27 November 2020 () With their 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Washington Football Team improved to 4-7 and jumped into first place in the NFC East. FOX's Troy Aikman explains how their balanced attack in the win will serve as a blueprint for continued success down the stretch run this season.
We’ve got a great main course for you coming later today, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington at 4pm eastern on FOX. Dallas is looking to avenge a 25-3 loss earlier this season, while Alex Smith hopes to continue his amazing comeback season with his first back-to-back...