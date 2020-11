Brandon Marshall: Cowboys can salvage season if they stack wins to make playoffs | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Brandon Marshall dives into the Dallas Cowboys season and whether or not they can make something of it after a rough start. Brandon feels the Cowboys can absolutely salvage their season if they stack.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:06 Published 11 hours ago

Skip Bayless breaks down the upcoming Cowboys vs. Washington matchup on Thanksgiving | UNDISPUTED



Tomorrow on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves as 3-point home favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Dallas plays host to divisional rival Washington as they seek revenge for their 25-to-3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:02 Published 1 day ago