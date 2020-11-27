Cowboys fake punt goes disastrously wrong, leads to Washington put-away touchdown Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Deep inside their own territory and trailing 20-16 in the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys attempted a fake punt on 4th and 10. It was stopped as soon as it began and the Washington Football Team scored moments later to extend a lead they wouldn't relinquish, taking over first place in the NFC East with a 41-16 win.

